U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire at targets during a deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Coral Sea, July 27, 2021. The deck shoot consisted of Marines practicing a series of drills to maintain weapon proficiency. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton Nicks)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 04:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812203
|VIRIN:
|210727-M-RD580-5155
|Filename:
|DOD_108544738
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll - FRP Conducts Night Live Fire Deck Shoot, by LCpl Colton Nicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT