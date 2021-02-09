Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll - FRP Conducts Night Live Fire Deck Shoot

    CORAL SEA

    09.02.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire at targets during a deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Coral Sea, July 27, 2021. The deck shoot consisted of Marines practicing a series of drills to maintain weapon proficiency. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton Nicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 04:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812203
    VIRIN: 210727-M-RD580-5155
    Filename: DOD_108544738
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CORAL SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - FRP Conducts Night Live Fire Deck Shoot, by LCpl Colton Nicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    targets
    Marines
    Force Reconnaissance Platoon
    USS America
    deck shoot

