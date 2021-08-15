Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll - FRP Marines Fast Rope into Live Fire Deck Shoot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon (FRP), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a live fire deck shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Solomon Sea, Aug. 15, 2021. FRP Marines regularly conduct live fire drills to maintain maritime readiness with the M4 Carbine and M1911 .45-caliber pistol. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 04:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812202
    VIRIN: 210815-M-IS612-1002
    Filename: DOD_108544735
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - FRP Marines Fast Rope into Live Fire Deck Shoot, by LCpl Malik Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Fast Rope
    FRP
    MRF
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT