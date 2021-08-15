B-Roll - FRP Marines Fast Rope into Live Fire Deck Shoot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon (FRP), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a live fire deck shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Solomon Sea, Aug. 15, 2021. FRP Marines regularly conduct live fire drills to maintain maritime readiness with the M4 Carbine and M1911 .45-caliber pistol. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)