    Minnesota Remembers: 9/11 and the Minnesota National Guard

    MN, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    September 11, 2001, began like any other Tuesday for the Minnesota National Guardsmen and women on duty that day. It wasn’t until later that morning that the gravity of that day sank in and our citizen Soldiers went to work securing their state and nation. In this film, the untold story of the hours, days, weeks, and months following the terrorist attacks on 9/11 is shared through the quiet heroism of the Minnesota National Guard’s Airmen and Soldiers as they remember that day. After 20 years, the anniversary of 9/11 continues to leave a lasting impact on the Guard both as an organization and on a personal level.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 10:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812200
    VIRIN: 210901-A-KO357-127
    Filename: DOD_108544733
    Length: 00:26:45
    Location: MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Remembers: 9/11 and the Minnesota National Guard, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    Airport Security
    20th Anniversary

