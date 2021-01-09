Minnesota Remembers: 9/11 and the Minnesota National Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September 11, 2001, began like any other Tuesday for the Minnesota National Guardsmen and women on duty that day. It wasn’t until later that morning that the gravity of that day sank in and our citizen Soldiers went to work securing their state and nation. In this film, the untold story of the hours, days, weeks, and months following the terrorist attacks on 9/11 is shared through the quiet heroism of the Minnesota National Guard’s Airmen and Soldiers as they remember that day. After 20 years, the anniversary of 9/11 continues to leave a lasting impact on the Guard both as an organization and on a personal level.