    Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria J. Nuland

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 21:29
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:02:35
    Location: US

    Victoria Nuland
    Ned Price
    Under Secretary for Political Affairs

