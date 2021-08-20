Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WHASC's clinical laboratory aids patient-centered care

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    The WHASC's clinical laboratory continuously fulfills their mission while working hand in hand with providers to give the best patient-centered care. Check out this video to see our lab technicians in action!

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 21:02
    Category: Package
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Clinical
    Lab
    WHASC
    59MDW
    Preventative Care

