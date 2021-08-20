The WHASC's clinical laboratory continuously fulfills their mission while working hand in hand with providers to give the best patient-centered care. Check out this video to see our lab technicians in action!
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 21:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812155
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-JG587-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108544332
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WHASC's clinical laboratory aids patient-centered care, by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
