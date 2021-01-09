Mississippi National Guard Soldiers depart Brandon, Mississippi, for emergency response missions in Louisiana, providing vital emergency relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida September 1, 2021. Soldiers will be supporting the Louisiana National Guard by conducting emergency debris removal and distribution of vital supplies, including food and water, to the citizens of Louisiana. (Mississippi National Guard video by Justin Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812152
|VIRIN:
|210901-Z-LJ860-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108544290
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|BRANDON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Mississippi National Guard provides emergency assistance to Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida, by Justin Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT