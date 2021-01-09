Mississippi National Guard provides emergency assistance to Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mississippi National Guard Soldiers depart Brandon, Mississippi, for emergency response missions in Louisiana, providing vital emergency relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida September 1, 2021. Soldiers will be supporting the Louisiana National Guard by conducting emergency debris removal and distribution of vital supplies, including food and water, to the citizens of Louisiana. (Mississippi National Guard video by Justin Dixon)