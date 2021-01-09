Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi National Guard provides emergency assistance to Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida

    BRANDON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Justin Dixon 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers depart Brandon, Mississippi, for emergency response missions in Louisiana, providing vital emergency relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida September 1, 2021. Soldiers will be supporting the Louisiana National Guard by conducting emergency debris removal and distribution of vital supplies, including food and water, to the citizens of Louisiana. (Mississippi National Guard video by Justin Dixon)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812152
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-LJ860-0001
    Filename: DOD_108544290
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: BRANDON, MS, US 

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Hurricane Ida
    Mississippi National Guard
    Hurricane Relief Efforts

