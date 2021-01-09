Top Defense, Military Leaders Hold Briefing

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speak to the media about the end of the military mission in Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 14:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|812144
|Filename:
|DOD_108544072
|Length:
|00:30:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
