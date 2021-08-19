When Capt Steve Kitts is not serving the State of California as a 195th Wing Guardsman he is a Brewmaster. Get a little peek into his passion for making beer at his brewery.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 13:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|812137
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-HF330-253
|PIN:
|101
|Filename:
|DOD_108543991
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ORCUTT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 195th Wing Guardsman also Brewmaster, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
