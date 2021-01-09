Do you know someone going through a tough time? Have you had friends or loved ones post concerning messages online? Would you like to be better prepared to help them through? If you answered yes to any of these questions, take a look at this short video, YOU could help save a life.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 14:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812131
|VIRIN:
|210901-D-AR128-903
|Filename:
|DOD_108543880
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Simple Things Save Lives, by Matthew Hilborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
