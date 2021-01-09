Staff members working in the Domenici Fitness & Sports Center showcase what they have to offer Holloman Airmen when it comes to sports and physical health. The 49th Force Support Squadron facilitates and maintains a large variety of fitness equipment to keep Team Holloman fit to fight.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812128
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-UN704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108543866
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Force Support Squadron provides Team Holloman support, by SSgt Timothy Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT