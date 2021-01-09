Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Force Support Squadron provides Team Holloman support

    NM, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff members working in the Domenici Fitness & Sports Center showcase what they have to offer Holloman Airmen when it comes to sports and physical health. The 49th Force Support Squadron facilitates and maintains a large variety of fitness equipment to keep Team Holloman fit to fight.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 12:14
    Location: NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Force Support Squadron provides Team Holloman support, by SSgt Timothy Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

