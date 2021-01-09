Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prevent Opioid Misuse and Overdose with These Safety Tips

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Lee Laska 

    Military Health System

    When used correctly, opioids can be a useful part of your healing process. However, it's far too easy to misuse and overdose on opioids if you don't follow certain safety tips. Learn how you can safely use and dispose of opioid medications and how to help someone in need.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 09:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812108
    VIRIN: 210901-O-BP896-922
    Filename: DOD_108543481
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Prevent Opioid Misuse and Overdose with These Safety Tips, by Lee Laska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DHA MHS OPIOID
    opioids opioid safety

