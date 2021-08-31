Sailors And Marines Deliver Humanitarian Aid At The Port Of Jérémie, Haiti

210831-N-PC065-2048
JÉRÉMIE, Haiti - (Aug. 31, 2021) — Sailors and Marines attached to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) deliver food, to the Haitian citizens, in the Port of Jérémie, Haiti in support of a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Joint Task Force-Haiti’s humanitarian aid mission, Aug. 31, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
