    Sailors And Marines Deliver Humanitarian Aid At The Port Of Jérémie, Haiti

    JéRéMIE, HAITI

    08.31.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210831-N-PC065-2048 
    JÉRÉMIE, Haiti - (Aug. 31, 2021) — Sailors and Marines attached to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) deliver food, to the Haitian citizens, in the Port of Jérémie, Haiti in support of a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Joint Task Force-Haiti’s humanitarian aid mission, Aug. 31, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812104
    VIRIN: 210831-N-PC065-2048
    Filename: DOD_108543452
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: JéRéMIE, HT 

    This work, Sailors And Marines Deliver Humanitarian Aid At The Port Of Jérémie, Haiti, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DSCA
    Haiti
    USAID
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Aid
    BESTOFSOUTHCOM
    JTFHAITI-2021

