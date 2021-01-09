Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lethal Means Safety

    09.01.2021

    Lethal means safety involves making a method less available and less likely to cause death in a suicide attempt. The goal is to make suicide methods – or means – more difficult to access when someone is at risk for suicide. Research tells us that putting time and distance between an at-risk individual and a means of suicide is an effective way to prevent suicide death.

    Suicide Prevention
    DSPO

