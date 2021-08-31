Capt. Riley Campbell, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert Schenk, and Spc. Dewey Langston, all members of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Operations (ADAFCO) section, share their role during real-world contingency scenarios, providing aerial deterrence through integrated engagement operations with joint and bilateral air defense systems.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812076
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-PI656-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108543230
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Guardian ADAFCOs explain their role in air defense operations, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT