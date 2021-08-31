Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Guardian ADAFCOs explain their role in air defense operations

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.31.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Capt. Riley Campbell, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert Schenk, and Spc. Dewey Langston, all members of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Operations (ADAFCO) section, share their role during real-world contingency scenarios, providing aerial deterrence through integrated engagement operations with joint and bilateral air defense systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 10:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812076
    VIRIN: 210831-A-PI656-002
    Filename: DOD_108543230
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Guardian ADAFCOs explain their role in air defense operations, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ADAFCO
    #ArmyTeam
    TrainedAndReady
    By Valor And Power
    Free And Open Indo Pacific

