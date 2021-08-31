U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa top officer discusses the scope of Operation Allies Refuge and the role teamwork plays in making it happen.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 02:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|812072
|VIRIN:
|210831-D-TX415-482
|Filename:
|DOD_108543171
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report August 31, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT