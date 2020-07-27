Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAB Bound: K-9 Team wins AFCENT Defender of the Month (B-Roll)

    KUWAIT

    07.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Joseph Burke, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his K-9, Riki, showcase their day-to-day routine at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 2020. Burke and Riki won Air Force Central Command Defender of the Month for their work responding to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    This video has been re-exported for the 3N0X6 AFSC consolidation.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 03:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812071
    VIRIN: 200727-F-WN543-1006
    Filename: DOD_108543170
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: KW

    This work, ASAB Bound: K-9 Team wins AFCENT Defender of the Month (B-Roll), by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

