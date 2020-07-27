ASAB Bound: K-9 Team wins AFCENT Defender of the Month (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Joseph Burke, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his K-9, Riki, showcase their day-to-day routine at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 2020. Burke and Riki won Air Force Central Command Defender of the Month for their work responding to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)



This video has been re-exported for the 3N0X6 AFSC consolidation.