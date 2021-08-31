Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 Demo Team member visits hometown during Warhawk Roundup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The Warbird Roundup was an amazing show but for Staff Sergeant Paxton McCamish, one of our avionic specialists, it was extra memorable. It allowed him the opportunity to visit his hometown of Boise, Idaho.

    Check out this video to hear firsthand from SSgt McCamish and his mother Cassandra about their experience with the team!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 00:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812064
    VIRIN: 210830-F-WU042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108543119
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: NAMPA, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Demo Team member visits hometown during Warhawk Roundup, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Demonstration
    Air Show
    F35
    Demo
    F-35. F-35 Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT