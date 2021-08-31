F-35 Demo Team member visits hometown during Warhawk Roundup

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812064" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Warbird Roundup was an amazing show but for Staff Sergeant Paxton McCamish, one of our avionic specialists, it was extra memorable. It allowed him the opportunity to visit his hometown of Boise, Idaho.



Check out this video to hear firsthand from SSgt McCamish and his mother Cassandra about their experience with the team!