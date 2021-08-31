The Warbird Roundup was an amazing show but for Staff Sergeant Paxton McCamish, one of our avionic specialists, it was extra memorable. It allowed him the opportunity to visit his hometown of Boise, Idaho.
Check out this video to hear firsthand from SSgt McCamish and his mother Cassandra about their experience with the team!
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 00:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812064
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-WU042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108543119
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NAMPA, ID, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 Demo Team member visits hometown during Warhawk Roundup, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
