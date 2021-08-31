Royal Netherlands Air Force honors ANG Paint Facility for contributions to aircraft maintenance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sioux City, Iowa



August 31, 2021



B-roll video shows representatives from the Royal Netherlands Air Force presenting a few tokens of appreciation to team members of the Air National Guard paint facility in Sioux City, Iowa this week.



The Dutch Air Force has been sending F-16 Fighter aircraft to the Air National Guard Paint Facility in Iowa to be painted as part of regular maintenance over the course of the last ten years.



Members of the Iowa paint crew were presented with several items including a plaque, in appreciation of their contribution to helping maintain the Dutch aircraft.



The F-16s from the Royal Netherlands Air Force are assigned to the Air National Guard’s 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Ariz. where they work with the Arizona National Guard as part of an international pilot training program in Arizona.



The Dutch F-16 that was completed this week in Iowa was the last aircraft that will be painted for the Royal Netherland Air Force as they begin transitioning to flying the newer F-35 beginning next year.



Lower thirds:



Maj. Van Den Huvel



Royal Netherlands Air Force