B-Roll footage: Aleksandr Yarovinskiy, an electronics engineer with the 772nd Test Squadron’s Benefield Anechoic Facility radio frequency measurement team, is building an unmanned aircraft system from scratch in his spare time. This drone will have the capability to position a radio receiver or emitter – or both – at virtually any point inside the BAF without first having to wait for hours while test teams reconfigure sections of the BAF by moving equipment and the radar absorbing material that’s an essential part of running successful tests there. (Air Force video by Harley Huntington)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812011
|VIRIN:
|200831-F-CC248-0006
|Filename:
|DOD_108542828
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Engineer's side hustle could fly BAF data capture to new heights
