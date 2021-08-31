Engineer’s side hustle could fly BAF data capture to new heights

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll footage: Aleksandr Yarovinskiy, an electronics engineer with the 772nd Test Squadron’s Benefield Anechoic Facility radio frequency measurement team, is building an unmanned aircraft system from scratch in his spare time. This drone will have the capability to position a radio receiver or emitter – or both – at virtually any point inside the BAF without first having to wait for hours while test teams reconfigure sections of the BAF by moving equipment and the radar absorbing material that’s an essential part of running successful tests there. (Air Force video by Harley Huntington)