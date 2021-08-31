Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer’s side hustle could fly BAF data capture to new heights

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by Harley Huntington 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage: Aleksandr Yarovinskiy, an electronics engineer with the 772nd Test Squadron’s Benefield Anechoic Facility radio frequency measurement team, is building an unmanned aircraft system from scratch in his spare time. This drone will have the capability to position a radio receiver or emitter – or both – at virtually any point inside the BAF without first having to wait for hours while test teams reconfigure sections of the BAF by moving equipment and the radar absorbing material that’s an essential part of running successful tests there. (Air Force video by Harley Huntington)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812011
    VIRIN: 200831-F-CC248-0006
    Filename: DOD_108542828
    Length: 00:07:14
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Innovation
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    AFWERX

