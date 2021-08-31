Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VOICES OF THE FLEET

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    LCDR Stephen Scott is Chaplain Programs Officer responsible for Sailors throughout four Navy Talent Acquisition Groups. He works on the chaplain mission of bringing new chaplains into the Navy.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:39
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

