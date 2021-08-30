U.S. Navy LCU Transports Humanitarian Aid To USS Arlington

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - (Aug. 30, 2021) -- A landing craft, utility (LCU), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, onloads two shipping containers of humanitarian aid to transport to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), for further distribution, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)