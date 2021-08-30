U.S. Navy LCU Transports Humanitarian Aid To USS Arlington

210830-N-PC065-2025
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - (Aug. 30, 2021) -- A landing craft, utility (LCU), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, onloads two shipping containers of humanitarian aid to transport to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), for further distribution, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812000
|VIRIN:
|210830-N-PC065-2025
|Filename:
|DOD_108542719
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
