Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy LCU Transports Humanitarian Aid To USS Arlington

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.30.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210830-N-PC065-2025
    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - (Aug. 30, 2021) -- A landing craft, utility (LCU), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, onloads two shipping containers of humanitarian aid to transport to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), for further distribution, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812000
    VIRIN: 210830-N-PC065-2025
    Filename: DOD_108542719
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy LCU Transports Humanitarian Aid To USS Arlington, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSCA
    Haiti
    USAID
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Aid
    JTFHAITI-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT