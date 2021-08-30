Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Engineers improve Doña Ana Complex

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brahim Douglas 

    Operation Allies Refuge

    Soldiers assigned to the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division are part of a team of engineers building benches, signs and walls to provide safety and security for Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Aug. 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 20:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    This work, Fort Bliss Engineers improve Doña Ana Complex, by SGT Brahim Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    OAR
    OPERATION ALLIES REFUGE
    Operation Allies Refuge Afghan evacuees

