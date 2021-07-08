Airmen, Soldiers participate in joint medical training exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811991" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio joined with the 944th ASTS, Luke AFB, Arizona and the 84th Training Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky for a joint force medical exercise designed to increase skills in caring for combat wounded in challenging locations where traditional medical evacuation may not be possible. The Airmen and Soldiers trained at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University's Calamityville training facility in Fairborn Ohio, Aug. 6-7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly and Staff Sgt. Matthew Bruch)