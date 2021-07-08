Members of the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio joined with the 944th ASTS, Luke AFB, Arizona and the 84th Training Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky for a joint force medical exercise designed to increase skills in caring for combat wounded in challenging locations where traditional medical evacuation may not be possible. The Airmen and Soldiers trained at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University's Calamityville training facility in Fairborn Ohio, Aug. 6-7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly and Staff Sgt. Matthew Bruch)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811991
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-BT522-7776
|Filename:
|DOD_108542653
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|FAIRBORN, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, Soldiers participate in joint medical training exercise, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT