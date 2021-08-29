A U.S. Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, fly a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to deliver U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, to Ali Al Saleem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 30, 2021, as one of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions out of Afghanistan. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811972
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-IG885-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108542436
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Last American Troops leave Afghanistan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT