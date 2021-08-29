Last American Troops leave Afghanistan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, fly a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to deliver U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, to Ali Al Saleem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 30, 2021, as one of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions out of Afghanistan. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)