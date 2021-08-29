Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last American Troops leave Afghanistan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, fly a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to deliver U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, to Ali Al Saleem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 30, 2021, as one of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions out of Afghanistan. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    816 EAS
    Afghanevacuation

