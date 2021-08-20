U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, transport patients to medical care at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 20, 2021. During disaster relief efforts, members with the 1-228th Aviation Regiment supported U.S. Agency for International Development by transporting patients to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, as well as delivering humanitarian aid supplies with three CH-47F Chinook helicopters and two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to Haitians affected by the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake, Aug. 14. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811971
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-SI788-1103
|Filename:
|DOD_108542426
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Haiti, 1-228th Aviation Regiment transports patients to medical care in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
