    JTF-Haiti, 1-228th Aviation Regiment transports patients to medical care in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.20.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, transport patients to medical care at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 20, 2021. During disaster relief efforts, members with the 1-228th Aviation Regiment supported U.S. Agency for International Development by transporting patients to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, as well as delivering humanitarian aid supplies with three CH-47F Chinook helicopters and two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to Haitians affected by the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake, Aug. 14. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811971
    VIRIN: 210820-F-SI788-1103
    Filename: DOD_108542426
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Haiti, 1-228th Aviation Regiment transports patients to medical care in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    aid
    JTF-B
    humanitarian
    earthquake
    JTFHAITI-2021

