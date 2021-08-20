JTF-Haiti, 1-228th Aviation Regiment transports patients to medical care in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811971" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, transport patients to medical care at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 20, 2021. During disaster relief efforts, members with the 1-228th Aviation Regiment supported U.S. Agency for International Development by transporting patients to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, as well as delivering humanitarian aid supplies with three CH-47F Chinook helicopters and two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to Haitians affected by the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake, Aug. 14. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)