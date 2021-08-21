Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349 AMW supports Afghanistan operations

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 70th and 79th Air Refueling Squadrons at Travis Air Force Base, California, deploy in support of the Afghanistan evacuation, Aug. 21, 2021. The 349th Air Mobility Wing is providing rapid global mobility to assist the U.S. State Department in the safe evacuation of Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Green)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 13:23
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

