Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 70th and 79th Air Refueling Squadrons at Travis Air Force Base, California, deploy in support of the Afghanistan evacuation, Aug. 21, 2021. The 349th Air Mobility Wing is providing rapid global mobility to assist the U.S. State Department in the safe evacuation of Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Green)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811969
|VIRIN:
|210821-F-EW070-0002
|PIN:
|210821
|Filename:
|DOD_108542376
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 349 AMW supports Afghanistan operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
