This video gives an overview to the recruit training process aboard MCRD Parris Island. Recruit training aboard MCRD Parris Island is a 13-week process in which civilians are transformed into United States Maines. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Yamil Casarreal)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811966
|VIRIN:
|210813-M-IM996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108542324
|Length:
|00:07:25
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Recruit Training Overview, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT