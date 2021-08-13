Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    This video gives an overview to the recruit training process aboard MCRD Parris Island. Recruit training aboard MCRD Parris Island is a 13-week process in which civilians are transformed into United States Maines. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Yamil Casarreal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811966
    VIRIN: 210813-M-IM996-1001
    Filename: DOD_108542324
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Overview, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT