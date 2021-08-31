Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Col Tina Benivegna

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Col. Tina Benivegna never realized just how much a two-minute conversation with a loved one on Sept. 11 would mean to her.

    Benivegna, a staff sergeant stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, received a call from her mom as she watched the second plane crash into the South Tower on tv.

    Shortly after her call with her mother, the phone lines shutdown and the base went into lockdown for four days. Even though she remained busy during lockdown, Benivegna still remembers the desire she had to hear the voice of all her family members and friends saying they were okay.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

