AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Col Tina Benivegna

Col. Tina Benivegna never realized just how much a two-minute conversation with a loved one on Sept. 11 would mean to her.
Benivegna, a staff sergeant stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, received a call from her mom as she watched the second plane crash into the South Tower on tv.
Shortly after her call with her mother, the phone lines shutdown and the base went into lockdown for four days. Even though she remained busy during lockdown, Benivegna still remembers the desire she had to hear the voice of all her family members and friends saying they were okay.
