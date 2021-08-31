AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Col Tina Benivegna

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Tina Benivegna never realized just how much a two-minute conversation with a loved one on Sept. 11 would mean to her.



Benivegna, a staff sergeant stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, received a call from her mom as she watched the second plane crash into the South Tower on tv.



Shortly after her call with her mother, the phone lines shutdown and the base went into lockdown for four days. Even though she remained busy during lockdown, Benivegna still remembers the desire she had to hear the voice of all her family members and friends saying they were okay.