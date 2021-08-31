"Fresh out of college, Lt. Col. Erin Weatherly was a second lieutenant stationed at Bolling Air Force Base, Washington, D.C., just across the Potomac from the Pentagon.
After the Sept. 11 attacks, Weatherly volunteered to help and was assigned to the Pentagon site for the next two weeks.
“It was a smell you would never forget,” said Weatherly.
Watch Weatherly speak to the strength she received that day to protect this nation and its people. "
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 12:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811961
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-RD009-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108542275
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Lt Col Erin Weatherly, by James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
