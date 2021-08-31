Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Lt Col Erin Weatherly

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    "Fresh out of college, Lt. Col. Erin Weatherly was a second lieutenant stationed at Bolling Air Force Base, Washington, D.C., just across the Potomac from the Pentagon.

    After the Sept. 11 attacks, Weatherly volunteered to help and was assigned to the Pentagon site for the next two weeks.

    “It was a smell you would never forget,” said Weatherly.

    Watch Weatherly speak to the strength she received that day to protect this nation and its people. "

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811961
    VIRIN: 210831-F-RD009-004
    Filename: DOD_108542275
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Lt Col Erin Weatherly, by James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11 Anniversary
    Weatherly
    AFIMSC
    September 11
    Buehler

