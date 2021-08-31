AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Lt Col Erin Weatherly

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Fresh out of college, Lt. Col. Erin Weatherly was a second lieutenant stationed at Bolling Air Force Base, Washington, D.C., just across the Potomac from the Pentagon.



After the Sept. 11 attacks, Weatherly volunteered to help and was assigned to the Pentagon site for the next two weeks.



“It was a smell you would never forget,” said Weatherly.



Watch Weatherly speak to the strength she received that day to protect this nation and its people. "