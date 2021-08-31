Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - David Bamburg

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    David Bamburg was an Air Force technical sergeant who recently had a permanent change of station to the Military Entrance Processing Station at Knoxville, Tennessee, from Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred.

    In a meeting with former Chief Master Sgt. Of the Air Force Gerald Murray four years later, Murray stressed to Bamburg that life changed for everybody and the importance of picking up the pieces, working together and pushing forward.

    Now the travel voucher workload manager at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Bamburg shares his memories and why today’s Airmen, some of whom had not been born on Sept. 11, need to remember that fateful day.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 12:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811960
    VIRIN: 210831-F-RD009-003
    Filename: DOD_108542274
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - David Bamburg, by James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11 Anniversary
    Bamburg
    AFIMSC
    September 11
    Buehler

