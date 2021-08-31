AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - David Bamburg

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811960" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

David Bamburg was an Air Force technical sergeant who recently had a permanent change of station to the Military Entrance Processing Station at Knoxville, Tennessee, from Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred.



In a meeting with former Chief Master Sgt. Of the Air Force Gerald Murray four years later, Murray stressed to Bamburg that life changed for everybody and the importance of picking up the pieces, working together and pushing forward.



Now the travel voucher workload manager at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Bamburg shares his memories and why today’s Airmen, some of whom had not been born on Sept. 11, need to remember that fateful day.