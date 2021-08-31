AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - David Bamburg

David Bamburg was an Air Force technical sergeant who recently had a permanent change of station to the Military Entrance Processing Station at Knoxville, Tennessee, from Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred.
In a meeting with former Chief Master Sgt. Of the Air Force Gerald Murray four years later, Murray stressed to Bamburg that life changed for everybody and the importance of picking up the pieces, working together and pushing forward.
Now the travel voucher workload manager at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Bamburg shares his memories and why today’s Airmen, some of whom had not been born on Sept. 11, need to remember that fateful day.
