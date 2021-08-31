Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Kirk Phillips

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    "On the morning of Sept. 11, after Flight 175 crashed into the second tower of the World Trade Center, Kirk Phillips made a decision that, unbeknownst to him at the time, probably saved his life.

    Today, he serves as the Office of Energy Assurance director. Watch Phillips, in his own words, describe the horrors of that day and how it intensified his desire to live a life of service to others. "

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 12:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811958
    VIRIN: 210831-F-RD009-001
    Filename: DOD_108542272
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Phillips
    9/11 Anniversary
    AFIMSC
    September 11
    Buehler

