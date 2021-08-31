AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Kirk Phillips

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"On the morning of Sept. 11, after Flight 175 crashed into the second tower of the World Trade Center, Kirk Phillips made a decision that, unbeknownst to him at the time, probably saved his life.



Today, he serves as the Office of Energy Assurance director. Watch Phillips, in his own words, describe the horrors of that day and how it intensified his desire to live a life of service to others. "