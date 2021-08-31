AFIMSC 9/11 Anniversary Feature - Kirk Phillips

"On the morning of Sept. 11, after Flight 175 crashed into the second tower of the World Trade Center, Kirk Phillips made a decision that, unbeknownst to him at the time, probably saved his life.
Today, he serves as the Office of Energy Assurance director. Watch Phillips, in his own words, describe the horrors of that day and how it intensified his desire to live a life of service to others. "
