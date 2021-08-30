Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.30.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Petty Officer Third Class Aerographers mate Salaik Reaves from the fleet weather center aviation detachment Germany/21st Operational Weather Squadron discusses his volunteer work for Operations Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 30, 2021. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 11:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811948
    VIRIN: 210830-F-DS607-001
    Filename: DOD_108542130
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations, by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawl
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

