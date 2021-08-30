Petty Officer Third Class Aerographers mate Salaik Reaves from the fleet weather center aviation detachment Germany/21st Operational Weather Squadron discusses his volunteer work for Operations Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 30, 2021. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 11:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|811948
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-DS607-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108542130
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations, by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT