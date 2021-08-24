Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Obstacle Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Obstacle Course on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 24, 2021. This course is used as one of many physical training challenges to prepare recruits to become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811943
    VIRIN: 210824-M-IM996-1001
    Filename: DOD_108542113
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Obstacle Course, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Obstacle Course
    Parris Island
    Recruit Training
    Kilo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT