Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Obstacle Course on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 24, 2021. This course is used as one of many physical training challenges to prepare recruits to become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811943
|VIRIN:
|210824-M-IM996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108542113
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Kilo Obstacle Course, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
