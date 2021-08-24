Kilo Obstacle Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Obstacle Course on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 24, 2021. This course is used as one of many physical training challenges to prepare recruits to become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)