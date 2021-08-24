Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congratulations to SSgt Selects

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner and Ryan Law

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, congratulate the Staff Sgt. selects, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 12:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 811941
    VIRIN: 210824-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_108542109
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congratulations to SSgt Selects, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, A1C Jack Gardner and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SSgt
    USAF
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    Select: Promotion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT