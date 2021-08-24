Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, congratulate the Staff Sgt. selects, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 12:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|811941
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-F3456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108542109
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Congratulations to SSgt Selects, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, A1C Jack Gardner and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT