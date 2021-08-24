Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    246th Quartermaster Company Trains for Upcoming Deployment

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    The 246th Quartermaster Company out of Puerto Rico trains mission essential tasks at Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst for an upcoming deployment. The unit is a mortuary affairs unit whose mission is to provide honor, dignity and respect to our fallen and care, service and support to their families.

    Interview: PFC Dayvel Santiago, 246th QM Co.
    Interview: CPT Alexander Ruiz, CDR, 246th QM Co.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 10:51
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    This work, 246th Quartermaster Company Trains for Upcoming Deployment, by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    US Army Reserve
    USARC
    Mortuary Affairs
    246th Quartermaster Company
    99th Readiness Division

