The 246th Quartermaster Company out of Puerto Rico trains mission essential tasks at Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst for an upcoming deployment. The unit is a mortuary affairs unit whose mission is to provide honor, dignity and respect to our fallen and care, service and support to their families.
Interview: PFC Dayvel Santiago, 246th QM Co.
Interview: CPT Alexander Ruiz, CDR, 246th QM Co.
Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
Date Posted:
08.31.2021
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|811933
VIRIN:
|210824-A-VH612-933
Filename:
|DOD_108542042
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 246th Quartermaster Company Trains for Upcoming Deployment, by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
