246th Quartermaster Company Trains for Upcoming Deployment

The 246th Quartermaster Company out of Puerto Rico trains mission essential tasks at Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst for an upcoming deployment. The unit is a mortuary affairs unit whose mission is to provide honor, dignity and respect to our fallen and care, service and support to their families.



Interview: PFC Dayvel Santiago, 246th QM Co.

Interview: CPT Alexander Ruiz, CDR, 246th QM Co.