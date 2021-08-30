Airmen from the 91st Security Forces Group Tactical Response Force (TRF) conduct training at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., August 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811931
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-DJ826-611
|Filename:
|DOD_108542012
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AF Global Strike Challenge training b-roll 2, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
