    Robotic Technology Kernel (RTK)

    MI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Courtesy Video

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Robotic Technology Kernel (RTK) is the Army’s library of modular software package that can be used for common ground autonomy software. GVSC is dedicated to getting robotics capability into the hands of Soldiers.

