U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Bill Crane, the Adjutant General of the W. Va. National Guard and Jeff Sandy W. Va. Cabinet Secretary of Homeland Security views swift water rescue training aboard a UH-60 Blackhawk during Vigilant Guard 2021 August 29, 2021. Vigilant Gaurd is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command, in conjunction with the National Gaurd Bureau, that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public safety, first responders, and private sector partners. The multi-day hands-on and simulated training exercise supports the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint operations environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 08:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811911
|VIRIN:
|210829-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108541679
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, W.Va. TAG and W.Va. Homeland Security Cabinet Secretary tour training from the air, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT