    W.Va. TAG and W.Va. Homeland Security Cabinet Secretary tour training from the air

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    West Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Bill Crane, the Adjutant General of the W. Va. National Guard and Jeff Sandy W. Va. Cabinet Secretary of Homeland Security views swift water rescue training aboard a UH-60 Blackhawk during Vigilant Guard 2021 August 29, 2021. Vigilant Gaurd is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command, in conjunction with the National Gaurd Bureau, that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public safety, first responders, and private sector partners. The multi-day hands-on and simulated training exercise supports the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint operations environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811911
    VIRIN: 210829-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_108541679
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. TAG and W.Va. Homeland Security Cabinet Secretary tour training from the air, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    VG2021
    VG2021WV
    Vigilant Guard 2021

