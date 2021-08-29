Exercise Koolendong: Col. David Banning Interview (Medium)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, takes the time to give insights on Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 29, 2021. The commanders of MRF-D and 1st Brigade discussed details on the largest combined exercise to happen in the history of MRF-D. Exercise Koolendong demonstrates MRF-D’s and the ADF’s ability to conduct expeditionary command and control and operations, strengthening the U.S.-Australian alliance and supporting both countries’ commitment to ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett and Cpl. Lydia Gordon)