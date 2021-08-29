Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Koolendong: Col. David Banning Interview (Medium)

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.29.2021

    Video by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, takes the time to give insights on Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 29, 2021. The commanders of MRF-D and 1st Brigade discussed details on the largest combined exercise to happen in the history of MRF-D. Exercise Koolendong demonstrates MRF-D’s and the ADF’s ability to conduct expeditionary command and control and operations, strengthening the U.S.-Australian alliance and supporting both countries’ commitment to ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett and Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 08:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811906
    VIRIN: 210831-M-FS141-1004
    Filename: DOD_108541574
    Length: 00:08:45
    Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Koolendong: Col. David Banning Interview (Medium), by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Force Design 2030
    MRF-D 21.2
    Koolendong 2021
    expeditionary advanced base operations (EABO)
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

