U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, takes the time to give insights on Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 29, 2021. The commanders of MRF-D and 1st Brigade discussed details on the largest combined exercise to happen in the history of MRF-D. Exercise Koolendong demonstrates MRF-D’s and the ADF’s ability to conduct expeditionary command and control and operations, strengthening the U.S.-Australian alliance and supporting both countries’ commitment to ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett and Cpl. Lydia Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 08:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|811906
|VIRIN:
|210831-M-FS141-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108541574
|Length:
|00:08:45
|Location:
|BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Koolendong: Col. David Banning Interview (Medium), by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
