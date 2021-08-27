Setting the culture - Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811883" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force JoAnne S. Bass talks about setting the culture of the U.S. Air Force during an all-call at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2020. During her visit she talked about corrosions that deteriorate the culture of the U.S. Air Force, and how Airmen can come together to help prevent this from happening. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)