    Setting the culture - Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force JoAnne S. Bass talks about setting the culture of the U.S. Air Force during an all-call at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2020. During her visit she talked about corrosions that deteriorate the culture of the U.S. Air Force, and how Airmen can come together to help prevent this from happening. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 02:46
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    PACAF
    Culture
    Air Force
    CMSgt of the Air Force JoAnne Bass

