Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force JoAnne S. Bass talks about setting the culture of the U.S. Air Force during an all-call at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2020. During her visit she talked about corrosions that deteriorate the culture of the U.S. Air Force, and how Airmen can come together to help prevent this from happening. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 02:46
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|811883
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-JK399-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108541218
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Setting the culture - Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT