All Hands Message - In her first message to the NAVFAC team, Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo talks about our mission and NAVFAC’s 179 years of service to the nation. Happy Birthday NAVFAC!
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 06:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|811881
|VIRIN:
|210830-D-SV378-477
|Filename:
|DOD_108541187
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, NAVFAC Atlantic All Hands - 2021 NAVFAC Birthday Message, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
