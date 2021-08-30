Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Atlantic All Hands - 2021 NAVFAC Birthday Message

    08.30.2021

    Video by Michael Morris 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    All Hands Message - In her first message to the NAVFAC team, Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo talks about our mission and NAVFAC’s 179 years of service to the nation. Happy Birthday NAVFAC!

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 06:53
    Length: 00:05:10
    NAVFAC
    Navy
    SIOP
    Operation Allies Refuge

