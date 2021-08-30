Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Washington Wishes NAVFAC a Happy 179th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    NAVFAC Washington wishes NAVFAC a happy 179th birthday. On August 31, 1842, the Bureau of Navy Yards and Docks (BuDocks) was established, the forerunner to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 02:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811867
    VIRIN: 210830-N-HG124-1001
    Filename: DOD_108541047
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Wishes NAVFAC a Happy 179th Birthday, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Seabees
    Engineer
    Navy
    Washington
    Civil Engineer Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT