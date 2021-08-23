Comprehensive Airman Fitness CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811865" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During her visit to Kadena Air Base, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass vocalized the importance of the Comprehensive Airman Fitness domains and the importance of maintaining them. The CAF domains are composed of physical, mental, social and spiritual pillars used to keep Airmen resilient. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)