During her visit to Kadena Air Base, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass vocalized the importance of the Comprehensive Airman Fitness domains and the importance of maintaining them. The CAF domains are composed of physical, mental, social and spiritual pillars used to keep Airmen resilient. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 00:22
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|811864
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-PU391-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108540976
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Comprehensive Airman Fitness CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass, by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT