    Comprehensive Airman Fitness CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    During her visit to Kadena Air Base, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass vocalized the importance of the Comprehensive Airman Fitness domains and the importance of maintaining them. The CAF domains are composed of physical, mental, social and spiritual pillars used to keep Airmen resilient. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 00:22
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 811864
    VIRIN: 210830-F-PU391-1001
    Filename: DOD_108540976
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comprehensive Airman Fitness CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass, by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Air Force
    Bass
    CAF
    TeamKadena

