Coast Guard ultra-endurance athlete sets milestone, advocates for mental health

Lt. Duane Zitta, an ultra-endurance athlete and Coast Guard member now stationed at Sector Anchorage, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, climbs in the Chugach Front Range with his climbing partner Isaac Swanson of Anchorage, June 29, 2021.



Zitta was recently confirmed as the first U.S. military member to complete the Chugach Front Linkup challenge after he and Swanson reached the top of the 12 tallest Chugach Front Range summits in one continuous push, completing the feat in 23 hours, June 30, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Duane Zitta)