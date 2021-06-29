Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard ultra-endurance athlete sets milestone, advocates for mental health

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Lt. Duane Zitta, an ultra-endurance athlete and Coast Guard member now stationed at Sector Anchorage, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, climbs in the Chugach Front Range with his climbing partner Isaac Swanson of Anchorage, June 29, 2021.

    Zitta was recently confirmed as the first U.S. military member to complete the Chugach Front Linkup challenge after he and Swanson reached the top of the 12 tallest Chugach Front Range summits in one continuous push, completing the feat in 23 hours, June 30, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Duane Zitta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811860
    VIRIN: 210629-G-G0217-1004
    Filename: DOD_108540916
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard ultra-endurance athlete sets milestone, advocates for mental health, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard ultra-endurance athlete sets milestone, advocates for mental health

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    Sector Anchorage
    D17
    Coast Guard Alaska
    Lt. Duane Zitta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT