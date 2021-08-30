National Guard Command Center Hurricane Ida Response Ops

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the National Guard Bureau coordinate Hurricane Ida response efforts from the National Guard Command Center in Arlington, Virginia, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The NGCC is responsible for ensuring the coordinating Guard response efforts during emergencies and ensure the movement of personnel, equipment and supplies to the affected area. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)