    National Guard Command Center Hurricane Ida Response Ops

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the National Guard Bureau coordinate Hurricane Ida response efforts from the National Guard Command Center in Arlington, Virginia, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The NGCC is responsible for ensuring the coordinating Guard response efforts during emergencies and ensure the movement of personnel, equipment and supplies to the affected area. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811848
    VIRIN: 210830-A-WU705-1001
    Filename: DOD_108540833
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    This work, National Guard Command Center Hurricane Ida Response Ops, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    national guard bureau
    national guard
    national guard command center
    NGB JOC

