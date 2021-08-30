Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the National Guard Bureau coordinate Hurricane Ida response efforts from the National Guard Command Center in Arlington, Virginia, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The NGCC is responsible for ensuring the coordinating Guard response efforts during emergencies and ensure the movement of personnel, equipment and supplies to the affected area. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811848
|VIRIN:
|210830-A-WU705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108540833
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Command Center Hurricane Ida Response Ops, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT