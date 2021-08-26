USAFMCOM sergeant major awarded Towson Medallion

The 837th Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Medallion is presented to Sgt. Maj. Damien Russell, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Operations senior enlisted advisor Aug. 26, 2021. The Towson Medallion is awarded in recognition of demonstrated exemplary contribution and service to the U.S. Army Finance Corps. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
