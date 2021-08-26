Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFMCOM sergeant major awarded Towson Medallion

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    The 837th Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Medallion is presented to Sgt. Maj. Damien Russell, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Operations senior enlisted advisor Aug. 26, 2021. The Towson Medallion is awarded in recognition of demonstrated exemplary contribution and service to the U.S. Army Finance Corps. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 17:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811845
    VIRIN: 210826-A-IM476-1002
    Filename: DOD_108540811
    Length: 00:09:22
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    AMC
    USAFMCOM
    Army Financial Management command
    Towson Award

