USAFMCOM sergeant major awarded Towson Medallion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811845" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 837th Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Medallion is presented to Sgt. Maj. Damien Russell, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Operations senior enlisted advisor Aug. 26, 2021. The Towson Medallion is awarded in recognition of demonstrated exemplary contribution and service to the U.S. Army Finance Corps. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)