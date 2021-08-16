Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southwest Plumb Lines 1MC: Ethics

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest Counsel Susan Hulbert, Senior Associate Counsel Edward Balsamo, Associate Legal Counsel Scott Johansen, Associate Counsel Camille Rybar, Attorney Advisor Andrew Campos, Attorney Advisor Meredith Richards, Attorney Advisor Ray Slabbekorn, Paralegal Specialist Kathy Lewis, Paralegal Specialist Bridget Davis, and Associate General Counsel Jere Diersing advise on how to accomplish work goals without violating ethics rules in this edition of Plumb Lines 1MC.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021
    SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest Plumb Lines 1MC: Ethics, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC Southwest Counsel

