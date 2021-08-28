210828-N-PC065-2016
SAINT-LOUIS-DU-SUD, Haiti - (Aug. 28, 2021) -- The "Snowmen" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, delivers food to Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti in support of a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) humanitarian aid mission, Aug. 28, 2021. HSC-28 is embarked on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), which is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811832
|VIRIN:
|210828-N-PC065-2016
|Filename:
|DOD_108540707
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|SAINT-LOUIS-DU-SUD, HT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC 28 Delivers Food To Haitians In Support Of The USAID Humanitarian Relief, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
