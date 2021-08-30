The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Assets conducted critical incident search and rescue overflights and assessing for damage along the Gulf Coast Region of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811808
|VIRIN:
|210830-G-G0108-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_108540577
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|18
|High-Res. Downloads:
|18
This work, Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast, by PO3 Carlos Galarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT